facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Screwfix marks 'major milestone' with opening of 500th UK store

Screwfix has opened its 500th UK store, marking a "major milestone" in the retailer's expansion over the past decade.

Screwfix has opened its 500th store in the UK
Screwfix has opened its 500th store in the UK

Since opening its first store in Yeovil in 2005, Screwfix has opened one a week for the past six years, with its latest site in Enfield, north London, boosting its workforce to over 10,000.

Chief executive Andrew Livingston said: "This is a significant moment for our business and demonstrates our focus on continued growth to meet the needs of our busy customers."