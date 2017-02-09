Screwfix marks 'major milestone' with opening of 500th UK store

Screwfix has opened its 500th UK store, marking a "major milestone" in the retailer's expansion over the past decade.

Since opening its first store in Yeovil in 2005, Screwfix has opened one a week for the past six years, with its latest site in Enfield, north London, boosting its workforce to over 10,000.

Chief executive Andrew Livingston said: "This is a significant moment for our business and demonstrates our focus on continued growth to meet the needs of our busy customers."