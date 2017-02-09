Postal firm Whistl to open new depot for northern operations creating 100 jobs

Postal operator Whistl is to move into a new depot for its northern operations, creating at least 100 jobs.

The company has taken a 10-year lease on a development in Bolton - the seventh deal at the site in the past three years.

Whistl said it will consolidate existing operations in Leeds and Warrington onto one site that has 33% greater capacity for future expansion of its existing mail, packet and parcel and ecommerce business.

Nick Wells, chief executive of Whistl, said: "We are delighted to confirm that we are investing in this grade A facility at Logistics North in Bolton.

"The new depot will enable us to provide an excellent working environment for our colleagues as well as enable us to continue providing high quality and efficient services to our customers.

"We look forward to working with Bolton Council on recruiting people to work at Whistl in the coming months."