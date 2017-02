L'Oreal has confirmed that its mulling a potential sale of The Body Shop more than 10 years after snapping up the ethical skincare brand.

The French cosmetics giant said it was "exploring all strategic options" regarding its ownership of the firm founded by Dame Anita Roddick in 1976.

It said it was looking at potential options to give the retailer the "best opportunity" to develop, but said no decision had been taken.