Construction industry 'heavily dependent on nuclear plants and HS2 rail project'

The future of the construction industry is heavily dependent on three huge projects in the energy and transport industries, according to a report.

The sector is set to grow over the next five years, creating 179,000 jobs, as long as the Hinkley Point C and Wylfa Newydd nuclear power stations and High Speed 2 rail project go ahead, said the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).

Its forecast for growth and jobs is "significantly" down on a year ago, although the group predicted many job opportunities for electricians, carpenters and technical workers.

Steve Radley, of the CITB, said: "We expect construction to keep defying the economic headwinds, with almost half of its growth coming from Hinkley, HS2 and Wylfa and other infrastructure projects.

"These huge projects give our industry a great chance to seize the initiative on skills and start investing in the next generation and upskilling the current one.

"So it's vital that we don't throw this opportunity away by allowing these projects to slip or get squeezed together and worsen the pressure on key skills."