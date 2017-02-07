Co-operative Group embarks on top-level shake-up

The Co-operative Group has embarked on a top-level shake-up that will see Richard Pennycook step down as group chief executive.

Mr Pennycook will make way for Steve Murrells, the chief executive of the group's food business, who will join the board on March 1.

In a statement, Co-op chairman Allan Leighton said the group owed Mr Pennycook a "huge debt of gratitude" for guiding the organisation on to firmer financial ground.

"Richard Pennycook saved our Co-op. In three short years he has rescued and rebuilt our business and restored pride to our 70,000 colleagues and 4.5 million members."

"We owe Richard a huge debt of gratitude and his place in Co-op history is secured."