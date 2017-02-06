UK jobs market 'buoyant' as manufacturing shows strong employment growth

Jobs in manufacturing have increased by almost a quarter in the past year, a report shows.

Construction, engineering and retail have also shown strong employment growth, according to a study by Reed.

Job vacancies have increased in all regions of the UK, said Reed, but has been particularly strong in Northern Ireland and Wales.

James Reed, chairman of reed.co.uk, said: "There's a lot of uncertainty in world politics at the moment, but our data shows that in spite of everything, the UK jobs market remains buoyant.

"Manufacturing is key to prosperity and as such is a vital part of any economy and that is why these figures are so encouraging.

"This is not a one-off either. The sector has been going in the right direction for some months now, which is reassuring news."