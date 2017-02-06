facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

RMT to meet Southern for talks despite attacking Aslef deal

The biggest rail union has confirmed it will meet Southern Railway for talks despite attacking a deal between the company and Aslef.

RMT members at Southern have staged a series of strikes, saying the change to a new role of on-board supervisor affects safety
RMT members at Southern have staged a series of strikes, saying the change to a new role of on-board supervisor affects safety

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union described the agreement between Aslef and the company over driver-only trains as a "shocking betrayal" of staff and passengers.

RMT leader Mick Cash has written to Charles Horton, chief executive of Southern's owners Govia Thameslink Railway, saying he will take part in fresh talks over a long-running dispute about the role of conductors.

Mr Cash also sent a circular to RMT members criticising the Aslef deal.