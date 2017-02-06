RMT to meet Southern for talks despite attacking Aslef deal

The biggest rail union has confirmed it will meet Southern Railway for talks despite attacking a deal between the company and Aslef.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union described the agreement between Aslef and the company over driver-only trains as a "shocking betrayal" of staff and passengers.

RMT leader Mick Cash has written to Charles Horton, chief executive of Southern's owners Govia Thameslink Railway, saying he will take part in fresh talks over a long-running dispute about the role of conductors.

Mr Cash also sent a circular to RMT members criticising the Aslef deal.