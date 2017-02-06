Mothers more likely to control the family budget, survey shows

Mothers are more likely to have control over their family's purse strings than fathers, a survey has found.

More than a third of women (38%) say they manage the budget, compared with around a quarter (27%) of men, according to Nationwide Building Society's Great British Family report.

Meanwhile, around a third of (34%) families were found to manage their budget equally between both parents.

The survey was carried out among 2,000 families with at least one child under 18 years old still living at home.

It found families had an average of around £8,000 in savings, while one in nine (11%) families surveyed had more than £20,000 put away.

Families also owed an average of £1,618 on credit cards and £1,315 on personal loans.

On average, those surveyed had two children and lived in a three-bedroom house.

Fathers worked 35 hours per week on average while mothers worked 25 hours. Mothers also said they typically spent 17 hours every week doing household chores - seven hours longer than fathers, who spent around 10 hours a week doing chores including cleaning, cooking and laundry.

After paying the main bills, families typically said they had an average of £183 of disposable income a week to spend.

Just over half (51%) of those surveyed used childcare such as after-school clubs, costing around £2,000 a year per family.

Families also had two holidays a year typically - but one in eight (13%) were not able to go on holiday together at all. Nearly a third (30%) of those who did go away spent more than 10% of their annual income on holidays.

Phil Smith, Nationwide's head of current accounts, said: "Families should make time to review the household budget regularly.

"Staying on top of finances and learning to put any excess cash away will ensure that goals can be set and achieved. It also provides a cushion for any unforeseen costs or problems arising at short notice."