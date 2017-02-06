Hundreds of jobs created in animation and tech sectors

Hundreds of jobs are being created with investments by an animation and a tech company.

Cartoon Saloon is opening new studios in Kilkenny in a partnership with Canadian firm Mercury Filmworks.

About 140 jobs will be created in the venture over the next three years.

The new Lighthouse Studios will create animated children's and family television entertainment to be distributed around the world.

In the second announcement, US tech company Red Hat is to invest 12.7 million euro expanding operations in Waterford.

The software company will take on 60 people over four years.

The company also has offices in Cork and Dublin with Waterford originally the location for its R&D work on developing technology for phone apps.

Elsewhere, the Centra chain of stores is to expand this year with 20 new shops and 460 jobs being created.