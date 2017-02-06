Government urged to continue cutting duty on beer

The Government is being urged to continue cutting the duty on beer to encourage investment in the industry and protect jobs.

The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) called on Chancellor Philip Hammond to consider reducing beer duty by 1p in next month's Budget.

There were three consecutive 1p cuts, and a duty freeze, but Camra said the UK still had one of the highest rates of beer duty in Europe at 52.2p on a pint, compared with 5p in Germany and Spain.

Colin Valentine, chairman of Camra, said: "It is clear that previous cuts to beer duty have benefited beer drinkers and supported significant growth in the brewing industry. However, we as a nation are still paying a notable amount - especially in comparison to our European neighbours.

"At the same time, pubs are confronted with higher taxation and cost, despite the vital role that they play in bringing our communities together and ensure we are drinking responsibly.

"We are simply calling for fairer measures for beer drinkers and publicans in our asks to Government. I hope the Chancellor will take all of this into consideration when deciding this Budget."