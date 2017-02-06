BA cabin crew to lobby MPs at Parliament over pay strike

British Airways cabin crew will lobby Parliament on Tuesday to mark the third day of a strike over pay.

Members of Unite working in BA's so-called mixed fleet, who joined the airline after 2010, will seek the support of MPs for their protest.

The cabin crew will stage a second three-day walkout from Thursday.

Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said: "A number of MPs have already voiced their concern in Parliament about the behaviour of British Airways and its treatment of mixed fleet cabin crew.

"From threats to the withdrawal of bonuses and travel allowances, the lengths that British Airways is going to to defend some of the lowest pay rates in the industry is shameful.

"With support for the strike remaining strong, we would urge MPs to come along to the lobby and hear first-hand about the effect low pay is having on mixed fleet cabin crew and back their campaign against poverty pay.

"We would also urge British Airways to wake up to the determination of our members, who contribute massively to the billions of pounds in profits the airline generates, and get around the negotiating table to resolve the dispute."

BA said all its passengers were flown to their destinations despite the industrial action, with just a few short-haul Heathrow flights having to be merged.

"Our pay offer for mixed fleet cabin crew is consistent with deals agreed with more than 90% of British Airways colleagues, including many Unite members.

"More than 9,000 cabin crew, represented by a different Unite branch, voted overwhelmingly to accept the deal.

"The offer also reflects pay awards given by other companies in the UK and will ensure that rewards for mixed fleet remain in line with those for cabin crew at our airline competitors."

Unite said mixed fleet cabin crew earned an average of £16,000, including allowances, a year, but BA insisted no-one was paid below £21,000.

BA said: "100% of our customers will fly to their destinations during the proposed industrial action by mixed fleet Unite this week.

"Our pay data shows that mixed fleet cabin crew who worked full time over the 12 months to last November earned more than £21,000 based on pay, allowances, incentive and bonus, and we have offered to let Unite carry out an independent audit of this data.

"Our pay offer for mixed fleet cabin crew is consistent with deals agreed with more than 90% of British Airways colleagues, including many Unite members."