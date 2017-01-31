Libor rigging trader Tom Hayes launches new appeal against his conviction

A corrupt City trader at the heart of the Libor rate-rigging scandal is to launch another bid to have his 11-year jail sentence overturned.

Tom Hayes was convicted in 2015 of eight counts of conspiracy to defraud when he worked for UBS and Citigroup.

In a statement issued from prison he hit out at his "deficient" trial, claiming the public was "seriously misled" over the nature of the incident.

Among his criticisms of the criminal proceedings against him, outlined in six points, were that he was "coerced into making false confessions" and not given access to parts of the prosecution case against him.

Hayes wrote: "I continue to maintain my innocence and it is my case that I did not have a fair trial. It is my case that my trial was deficient in a number of important areas."

Among other concerns raised were that the jury in his trial were not told of his Asperger's diagnosis.

His solicitor, Karen Todner, said: "I am now in a position to submit the appeal of Tom Hayes to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

"It has been a lengthy and complex process to compile the application.

"It is clear from the evidence I have obtained that Mr Hayes has been the subject of a gross miscarriage of justice and I am confident that the CCRC will agree and refer the case back to the Court of Appeal."

Also included was a comment signed by four professors who study the condition, which said: "Mr Hayes' conviction raises real concerns about the treatment of autistic people in the criminal justice system."

In his trial, Hayes was described by prosecution counsel Mukul Chawla QC as the "ringmaster" at the centre of an enormous fraud to manipulate the benchmark interest rates and boost his own six-figure earnings.

A previous appeal launched by Hayes was rejected in December 2015 by the Court of Appeal, but he succeeded in securing a three-year cut to his 14-year sentence.