Business publisher Ascential to sell off 13 of its brands

Business publisher and events group Ascential is to sell all but one of its publications after it announced plans to offload 13 brands including fashion industry bible Drapers and Nursing Times.

The group - which was once media and publishing giant Emap - said it will hive off the 13 brands into a separate division, but added "on-going discussions" meant a sale was "highly probable".

Ascential will be left with just one publishing title - Retail Week - after the move as it looks to focus on its events business and major growth brands.

The so-called "heritage brands" being put on the sale block also include Local Government Chronicle, Construction News, Retail Jeweller and Architects' Journal.

It marks the latest shift away from media publishing for the firm, which first began as a regional newspaper group before going on to own a host of consumer and business magazine titles, such as FHM and Smash Hits, as well as radio stations Kiss FM and Magic.

Duncan Painter, chief executive of Ascential, said: "This move will further focus our portfolio on our largest market leading products.

"The Heritage Brands, with large, loyal audience communities, provide an exciting opportunity for new owners."

The group said the 13 brands being sold off made £63 million in revenues in 2015.

But print advertising shrank to £9 million in the 12 months to June 30, which is less than 3% of the group's revenues.

Ascential, which floated on the stock market last year, is instead focusing on its events business, which includes the Cannes Lions advertising festival, as well as other assets such as global fashion trend forecasting service WGSN.

Its flotation last February marked a return to the stock market for the firm, with the then Emap listed until March 2008, when it was bought by Apax and Guardian Media Group (GMG) for around £1 billion.

The firm was renamed Top Right in 2012, then rebranded as Ascential at the end of 2015.

Apax and GMG remain shareholders in Ascential.

Ascential, which is based in London, has offices in 14 countries.

The full list of titles being sold off are:

Drapers

Nursing Times

HSJ

MEED

Local Government Chronicle

Construction News

New Civil Engineer

Ground Engineering

H&V News and RAC

Retail Jeweller

Materials Recycling World

Architects' Journal

The Architectural Review and the associated World Architecture Festival.