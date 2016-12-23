Eaton Square named most expensive street with homes worth £17 million

Eaton Square in London's Belgravia district has been crowned the most expensive street across England and Wales - with the average home there commanding nearly £17 million.

While the wealthiest streets are clustered in central London, every region contains "million pound" streets, where homes are worth six-figure sums typically, Lloyds Bank found.

The average home in Eaton Square is worth £16,944,000, Lloyds found. Built in the 19th century and arranged around private gardens, Eaton Square contains grand houses and apartments behind white stucco facades. Knightsbridge and Chelsea are handily located nearby, as is Buckingham Palace.

Located near Eaton Square, Grosvenor Crescent was found to be the second-most expensive street, with the average property there worth £16,918,000.

Andrew Mason, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, said: "Eaton Square, and prime central locations such as Westminster, and Kensington and Chelsea, have established reputations as exclusive addresses.

"Not only do these streets possess a rich historical legacy, but properties located there are some of the most prestigious in the world and are close to superb local amenities in Knightsbridge, Sloane Street and Chelsea, as well as the capital's business and entertainment districts."

Away from London, streets located in the Surrey towns of Weybridge and Leatherhead also appeared in the list of the 20 most expensive streets, as did locations in Poole and Oxford.

The most expensive street in the North West of England is Park Lane in Altrincham, where the average home is worth £2 million.

In the South West, Panorama Road in Poole is the most expensive street, setting buyers back £4.6 million typically.

In East Anglia, Storeys Way is the most expensive street, with property values there standing at around £1.9 million.

Wales now has two million pound streets. The most expensive street in Wales is Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno, where properties are worth £1,064,000 typically. St Annes Close in Swansea is the next most expensive street in Wales, with typical property values there put at £1,029,000.

Ling Lane in Leeds was found to be the most expensive street in the Yorkshire and the Humber region, with homes there worth around £1.3 million.

In the North East of England, Runnymeade Road in Newcastle is the most expensive street, with homes there worth £1.1 million typically.