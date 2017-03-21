Midlands plays big part in Wates' growth

The chief executive of construction, development and property services group Wates, which has 500 of its more than 4,000 employees, based in the Midlands, says the region made a major contribution to its latest improved annual figures.

The family-owned group has achieved dramatic growth over the last 12 months and Andrew Davies said the West Midlands was a "traditionally strong" part of the group's portfolio for construction, property services and new residential development.

Wates, which bought construction business Purchase Group in Bloxwich in 2014, yesterday reported turnover up 20.4 per cent to £1.53 billion and pre-tax profit ahead 17.1 per cent to £35.5 million for last year. The group either complete or had under construction 2,500 new homes during 2016.

Wates, which was established 120 years ago and has its head office in Leatherhead, has its Midlands construction base at Quinton Business Park and maintains more than 30,000 homes for Birmingham City Council.

Its Wates Living Space operation is delivering the £18 million development of the old Guest Hospital site in Dudley to provides 157 homes with the Homes and Communities Agency and Dudley Council.

"We are already building quite a lot in the Midlands and see plenty of other opportunities there. We have the appetite to do a lot more government work as well as private sector work.

"Long term partnerships like that with Birmingham City Council, the biggest landlord in Europe, are important to us,"said Mr Davies.

He said that Wates was also doing a lot in the region in training and development.

"Our Building Futures programme has trained its 1,000th person who went through the programme at the Guest Hospital site in September," added Mr Davies.

Financial director David Allen said the Building Futures programme was a very important part of the group's work along with its community building programme aimed at a more sustainable future for the industry.

"We have had a long standing connection with the region and are really focused on continuing to deliver for the residents of the councils whose property we maintain and around our work in and the community through Wates Giving and the Building Futures programme," said Mr Allen.

Mr Davies said that the Brexit vote had not yet had an serious impact on the group.

"There is a degree of uncertainty and people are cautious about decision making, but there is plenty of work out there and we have got to be resolute to get the right work on the right terms," he added.

The group, which ended 2016 with an order book of £3.6bn, received the Queen's Awards for sustainable development for its work with social enterprises and its commitment to providing training and employment opportunities for young people and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Following the effective mobilisation of its Birmingham City Council maintenance contract, Wates Living Space now maintains more than 500,000 homes on behalf of housing associations and local authorities across the UK.

Key contract wins with both new and existing clients including the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, Select Property Group, Glaxo SmithKline, HSBC, Royal Mail, Marks & Spencer, Gatwick Airport, the Houses of Parliament, the University of Cambridge and the City of London Corporation.