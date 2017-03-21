HVM City to add £1bn to Midlands economy

Ambitious plans to create more advanced factories in the Black Country were unveiled to potential investors at the MIPIM international property show in the South of France.

It is hoped the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) City would add more than £1billion to the local economy.

At the same time the West Midlands Combined Authority used the event in Cannes to launch its Energy Capital programme to deliver abundant, secure and competitively priced energy across the HVM City programme.

The HVM City programme is intended to bring forward for development more than 150 hectares – 370 acres – of land for advanced manufacturing and create over 73,000 jobs. Delegates at MIPIM highlighted two key investment programmes: the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) Energy Capital programme and HVM City Platform.

Launched for the Black Country in February, the WMCA Energy Capital programme aims to unite stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, creating a single voice for the West Midlands on energy, and positioning the region as the UK’s ‘energy capital’. The Black Country delegation talked about the investment opportunities for energy companies and businesses in order to build the energy capital needed to sustainably power HVM City.

Tom Westley, a board member of the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Energy Capital is a uniquely powerful geographical partnership, designed to ensure the West Midlands delivers low cost, clean power to local industry and becomes the most attractive place in the world to make energy systems investments and the easiest place to grow innovative energy systems companies.

“Energy solutions are the key to economic growth for our area and through bringing key stakeholders together, these solutions will be attractive to businesses looking to invest in the Black Country.”

To support the development of the Black Country as a destination for high value manufacturers, the LEP team has commissioned BiP Solutions to complete the interactive HVM City Platform, a digital development which will be directly aligned with the HS2 Procurement Portal, to highlight inward investment opportunities, drive supply chain development and integration and support major contract delivery through the development of virtual models.

The full portal ,covering all investment and supply chain opportunities across the Black Country, will be complete by the end of this month.

Tom Westley said: “The HVM City tool will give investors a sense of all the opportunities across the Black Country, quickly and easily. At MIPIM we will be letting investors know about the sites that are ready now across our area and how we can work collectively to ensure that the Black Country squeezes every available drop of value for its businesses, its investors, and its people. ”

The Black Country was part of a Midlands-wide delegation – featuring 10 LEP areas and 49 private and public sector partners – that exhibited together for the first time at MIPIM last week.