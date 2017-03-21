Firms should target Commonwealth exports

As Britain defines its modern, global approach to trade, the Commonwealth is a unique asset, writes Sir John Peace, chairman of the Midlands Engine and the Burberry luxury goods group.

Britain has always been a great trading nation.

Our modern history is one of exporting goods, technology and ideas all over the world.

While we may no longer call ourselves ‘workshop of the world’, we still pack a serious punch in global trade. This year the British car industry will export some 1.3 million cars. Our global sales of food and drink hit £20 billion last year. Our trade surplus in financial services is £63 billion.

However, I was shocked to discover recently that as many as 15 per cent of British firms who could export choose not to for one reason or another.

This is a missed opportunity for these firms, who could be boosting their commercial presence overseas. But more insidiously, it is a lost potential opportunity for our economy at large. Firms that export, exposed to the heat of international competition, are more productive. And productivity is something Britain struggles with.

Brexit means we are rethinking the way we trade. The Prime Minister has been clear on her vision of a ‘global Britain’.

I’m a firm believer in building where we are already strong if possible. So where better to turn that an existing global network, based on shared language and legal system, with historic cultural ties.

Recently I joined 30 ministers, as well as business leaders, from across the Commonwealth to discuss trading relationships.

Their discussion reflected my strong beliefs.

As Britain defines its modern, global approach to trade, the Commonwealth is a unique asset.

If great trading relationships are all about ease of doing business, then the Commonwealth has tremendous potential.

We share a language. Every single country in the Commonwealth has English as its first or second tongue.

We share a basis for a legal system, which means businesses play by the same rules.

We have deep cultural ties, built on centuries of migration between countries, and we share a sovereign in Queen Elizabeth II.

These are not trivial points. Cultural ties, like common law and language, slash the price of doing business – the cost of trading is 20 per cent lower inside the commonwealth according to some estimates.

There is growing evidence that trade with the Commonwealth holds great potential linked with an ease of doing business.

As chair of the Midlands Engine, I am responsible for driving economic growth across a region that spans Shrewsbury to Skegness.

This region alone exports £5bn annually to Commonwealth nations.

Our cars are shipped to Australia and Canada; we build advanced power generation equipment for Singapore; our precision engineers manufacture all kinds of machinery for India.

StadiArena in Warwickshire is one example, whose technology was used in the Ahmedabad stadium in the Kabaddi World Cup in India, which was broadcasted to 125 countries worldwide.

Off the back of this StadiArena are expecting 12 further projects in India over the next five years, as well as projects in Australia and the USA.

While over in Wednesbury, Strut Direct which specialises in designing and manufacturing flat roof support systems, has begun supplying water treatment plants in Nigeria, and is now on target to export a third of its goods every year.

So don’t tell me that the Commonwealth is in any way archaic or insignificant.

There are of course important improvements we must make.

We should address the visa system so that, whilst maintaining full control of our borders, the skilled workers we need can move seamlessly between Commonwealth nations.

We must forge new trading agreements, so that goods and capital can flow equally freely.

These are the challenges that were made apparent to all at the Commonwealth summit. The mantra for heads of state, ministers and captains of industry across the Commonwealth must be this: let’s make it as easy as possible to do business.

Sceptics will grumble we are turning our backs on perfectly good European trading relationships for uncertain ones in the far corners of the globe. They are wrong to worry.

We are not about to throw away our European relationships. Nothing could be further from the truth. Europe will always be a vital trading partner; the Commonwealth will be another, and there will be others still.

Brexit offers us freedom to trade with the world as never before. As we turn our attention to new markets and new possibilities, let’s begin where we already have strength, where relationships already exist.

As we define our global approach to trade, the Commonwealth is a unique asset.