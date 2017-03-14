Stoford chosen to build £200m Typhoo Wharf redevelopment

Offices,bars and restaurants, artist studios and homes are planned on the canalside site in Birmingham city centre where tea used to arrive in the second city by narrowboat from London.

Birmingham-based Stoford Developments has been appointed to deliver the £200 million redevelopment of property around Typhoo Wharf.

The Gooch Estate, owners of more than 10 acres of land in Digbeth, has selected Stoford as its development partner for the sites including Typhoo Wharf and the former Typhoo Tea building together with the adjoining canal basin.

Typhoo Wharf will almost immediately adjoin the proposed HS2 Curzon Station. It has been identified as a premier strategic regeneration opportunity and key catalyst for growth within Birmingham City Council’s Big City Plan, near Birmingham Curzon, the new rail terminus for HS2 at the heart of the city.

At least a million sq ft of development is anticipated, which will include Grade A office space, small and medium-sized business incubator space, bars and restaurants, artist studios and homes.

It is expected to attract major inward investment into the Digbeth area and create hundreds of jobs.

A planning application will be prepared in the summer and work is proposed to start on site in mid 2018.

The original 1930s building will be converted and new buildings will follow on the remaining underutilised and vacant land.

The announcement was being made to potential investors by the Midlands UK delegation at international property convention MIPIM in Cannes, France, where the proposed development is being showcased during the event which starts today(Tuesday, March 14).

Jon Andrews, director at Stoford, said: "This is a very ambitious scheme that promises to set the tone for transformation of the Digbeth area of the city and we are delighted to have been selected to play a central role in delivering this important development programme.

"This strategic development opportunity is within short walking distance of Birmingham’s proposed Curzon Street HS2 railway station and adjacent to the Metro tram line extension to High Street, Deritend, which is due to open in 2023. This transformational infrastructure places the Gooch Estate portfolio at the heart of a programme of commercial and cultural development that will be of national and international significance.

"We will be working closely with Gooch Estate, Birmingham City Council and Curzon Regeneration Company, Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, Savills and other local stakeholders to ensure the vision for this ambitious scheme can be delivered with a collaborative approach.”