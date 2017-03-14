£350m new industrial estate could create 10,000 jobs in Birmingham

Plans for one of the country’s biggest industrial developments, creating 10,000 jobs in Birmingham, have been unveiled at one of the world's biggest property events.

Plans for one of the country’s biggest industrial developments, creating 10,000 jobs in Birmingham, have been unveiled at one of the world's biggest property events.

Peddimore, in the north east of Birmingham, is expected to make a £350 million contribution to the local economy. and create thousands of jobs.

At 71 hectares and with the potential to accommodate around 265,000 square metres of new industrial floorspace, it is hoped the site will become one of the most significant industrial opportunities in the UK.

Birmingham City Council is launching a call out for Peddimore to potential investors at global real estate show MIPIM, to create a brand new strategic employment site for the city and region.

Thousands of investors and developers flock to MIPIM in the South of France every year looking for new projects. Birmingham and the Black Country are part of a major Midlands Engine exhibit at the event, which runs in Cannes all week.

Councillor John Clancy, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “Peddimore shows our ambition to deliver an exemplary industrial scheme that will become a catalyst for major growth and investment.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to bring thousands of skilled jobs to the area on the edge of our great city with enviable transport links.

"We’re confident that this scheme will attract even more world-class businesses to the region, and I believe that presenting this Visioning Document at MIPIM will be the first step toward delivering a true legacy in the local area.”

Located less than 5km from Sutton Coldfield town centre, Peddimore forms part of the main industrial corridor in Birmingham, which is already home to the likes of Jaguar Land Rover.

The greenfield site’s scale, proximity to transport networks and major conurbations, and availability of skilled local labour is expected to appeal to all sectors of the occupational market.

The site is one of the best connected industrial hubs in the UK, with key roads such as the M1, M5, M6, M6 Toll, M42 and M69 all within 30 minutes.

New public transport routes, including ‘Sprint’ – the bus based rapid transit system – will provide links between Peddimore and Birmingham city centre, which will include the new Birmingham Curzon HS2 station.

Routes will also extend to the HS2 Interchange station in Solihull and Birmingham Airport, connecting Peddimore on a national and international scale.

Waheed Nazir, strategic director for economy at Birmingham City Council, said: “Peddimore is a unique opportunity for a developer to partner with the City Council in delivering a major industrial development at the heart of the UK.

"We are already home to some of the UK’s major manufacturing and automotive companies, such as Jaguar Land Rover.

"The Peddimore development will allow us to capitalise on that position and create the opportunity for major international companies to invest and grow in Birmingham.”