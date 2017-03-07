FirstPort celebrates Halesowen office

The UK’s largest residential property manager, FirstPort welcomed more than 65 staff and customers to the official opening of its new Halesowen office.

Special guest, former West Bromwich Albion and England football player Tony Brown delighted the audience with tales about his monumental career.

He officially opened the office with the cutting of a specially commissioned cake alongside FirstPort chief executive Nigel Howell and Paul Lester, chairman of FirstPort’s parent company Knight Square.

Residents from local Halesowen developments, Pegasus Court and Lyttleton House attended the event, giving them an opportunity to meet the team who support them via FirstPort’s customer service centre.

Resident of Lyttleton House, Mary Goddard, said: “I have lived at Lyttleton House for 20 years and it was wonderful to be invited to meet the team who, alongside our Development Manager, support the running of our development. The new office is modern, bright and welcoming and we very much enjoyed the chance to be part of its official opening.”

The official opening welcomed 50 FirstPort employees to their new home at Trinity Point which will create a new centralised hub for the business. The staff there work as part of FirstPort’s customer service team, supporting customers across the 173,000 homes it manages in England, Wales and Scotland, including nearly 60,000 specialised retirement properties.

Nigel Howell said: “This was a very special occasion for our staff and residents and it was great to see the office abuzz with excitement. Tony provided some great colour about his lustrous career and life in the local area, and we were honoured to welcome our residents to enjoy the occasion.”

It has around114,000 general leasehold residential properties under management across around 2,340 developments and about 59,000 specialist retirement properties across 1,450 developments. The company also has a specialist team dedicated to looking after large and complex developments and manages some of the most prestigious residential sites in the UK including management of Build to Rent developments in the Private Rented Sector (PRS).