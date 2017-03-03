Black Country and Staffordshire schemes vie for top awards

Building projects from across the Black Country and Staffordshire are set to go against some of the West Midlands' best in this year’s regional RICS Awards 2017.

The construction awards, which are known as the property Oscars, highlight the great talent involved for shaping the West Midland’s built environment.

There are eight categories; Community Benefit, Regeneration, Design through Innovation, Building Conservation, Residential, Commercial property, Tourism & Leisure and Infrastructure.

Among the shortlisted projects, Lye & Wollescote Cemetery Chapels in Stourbridge is in the Building Conservation and Community Benefit categories. The Remembrance Centre of Staffordshire's National Memorial Arboretum is also a Community Benefit shortlisted project and on the Tourism & Leisure shortlist. University of Birmingham’s Institute of Forestry Research in Stafford is in the Design through Innovation and Infrastructure categories.

The Lord Swraj Paul Business School at University of Wolverhampton and The Crofts in Smethwick are both Regeneration finalists. The Crofts is also a Residential category finalist.

The Birmingham city centre extension of the Midland Metro is on the shortlist in the Commercial, Infrastructure and Regeneration categories.

The category winners will then vie for the acclaimed Project of the Year title, awarded to the scheme that demonstrates outstanding best practice and an exemplary commitment to adding value to its local area. Last year saw Birmingham New Street and Grand Central win the esteemed title, and go on to win the national title at the Grand Final in October 2016.

Chair of the RICS (Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors) Awards 2017, West Midlands judging panel, Gurdip Chamba of Crossland Property, said: “Last year I was extremely proud to see our region take home the overall title of National Project of the Year with Birmingham New Street and Grand Central. This project was only the beginning of things to come for our region.

"The West Midlands is regenerating itself into the place we all love and this year's projects continue to showcase the talent behind the future of our built environment. There is an exceptional calibre of projects this year and I look forward to celebrating their success in May."

All category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in October.

The RICS Awards 2017, West Midlands which will be held on May 18 at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, will be hosted by ITV Central Presenter Sameena Ali-Khan . Tickets for the ceremony and black tie dinner can be booked online at www.rics.org/awards or you can contact Graham Brooks directly on gbrooks@rics.org or Helen O’Brien on hobrien@rics.org