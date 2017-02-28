MP opens DS Smith's new automotive hub

Packaging group DS Smith’s newest site in Smethwick has been officially opened by Warley MP John Spellar.

The new site at Summit Crescent has replaced a site in Rood End Road, Oldbury.

It now acts as an automotive hub for DS Smith’s UK packaging division offering improved service with state-of-the-art machinery.

Mr Spellar toured the facility and saw the 3D technology which helps develop optimised packaging for the heavy duty market, where large industrial items are transported in and protected by corrugated packaging. At this new facility, DS Smith will be able create corrugated packaging to transport automotive parts across the globe.

James Hayward, managing director of DS Smith Packaging’s UK heavy duty business, said: "It was a pleasure to show Mr Spellar around the factory and introduce him to the people who make it all happen.

"We have specialists with a great deal of knowledge in the specific demands of the automotive industry, and now this experience is gathered in one place, we can ensure our automotive customers have unrivalled access to sustainable materials, and customised packaging solutions that are cost effective and offer optimal protection. Our hope it that this facility, based in the automotive heartlands, will provide sector-specific machinery and expertise to the industry across the UK and globally."

The site is also home to the world’s first full-size, drivable cardboard car which was created entirely from heavy duty “Calibre” corrugated board using origami-inspired techniques. By having the car on site, DS Smith is hoping to inspire customers and colleagues to come up with new ideas and push the boundaries of creativity.

Mr Spellar said: “The expanding automotive sector in the UK is driving many of our manufacturing industries, particularly here in the West Midlands and it is good to see DS Smith investing in its new automotive packaging hub in Birmingham which supports many of the major UK produced brands.

"I was impressed by the team, their obvious creativity and the use of 3D technologies to reduce the length of the development process. The full size, driveable electric cardboard car was also an incredible sight and perfectly embodied the ingenuity and vision I experienced during my visit."

DS Smith operates in more than 36 countries and employs around 26,000 people in its four divisions – packaging, recycling, paper and plastics.