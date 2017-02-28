Loans scheme to start in Black Country

A scheme that backs start-up businesses is set to extend its operation further in the Black Country.

Start Up Loans, which started in 2012, reached £25 million in lending in the West Midlands last year.

Chief executive of theGovernment-backed company, Tim Sawyer, said that Birmingham was now only second to London for the level of support and had a higher level of funding per head of population than the capital.

“We have made loans to 4,000 people since we launched and estimate by our metrics that 10,000 jobs have been created as a result,” said London-based Mr Sawyer.

He explained that Start Up Loans was no looking to find more people in the Black Country needing loans to set up in business or grow an existing start-up that has been in operation for less than two years and needed fresh financing.

The scheme, supported by the British Business Bank, offer loans of up to £25,000 to an individual and has given as much as £75,000 to a group.

“Our loans are on a six per cent fixed rate with no fees or security required and have a term of up to five years,”explained Mr Sawyer, who has worked for more than 30 years in the financial services industry, having begun his career with Lloyds Bank before moving to Abbey National during the 1990s.

In 1999, at the start of the internet era, Tim helped to create the successful online bank, Cahoot, becoming managing director in 2003.

Start Up Loans works with a national network of delivery partners including BizBritain in Birmingham.

Mr Sawyer said it was very much a “seeding” process with the loans helping new and sapling businesses to grow to a stage where a bank would be more interesting in helping with funding.

“Our mission is to help start small businesses that would struggle to attract funding otherwise,” he added.

Once a start-up makes an approach the Start up Loans team goes through the start-ups cash flows and make a loan decision based on what it will need.

“We are keen to hear about people at an early stage about their ideas and we also advise on how to get further support locally.

“We also offer mentoring via telephone or face-to-face when start-ups need it,” said Mr Sawyer.

The company, which made its first loan in October 2012, and was set up to help the 18 to 24-year-old age group but was later extended to cover any age.

“The oldest loanee we have helped was 82,” added Mr Sawyer.

Start Up Loans initially concentrated on London and Manchester and it has gradually been rolled out nationwide.

“The West Midlands came up strongly over the last year. We reached £25 million lending and if we could double that it would be brilliant.

“We loan to anything from a cafe up to small manufacturers. With the Black Country such a good manufacturing area it is a fertile area for us.

“2016 was very successful for us in the region and we hope for 2017 to be a good year in the West Midlands as well,” enthused Mr Sawyer.

Anyone interested in registering an interest in a loan can e-mail tim.sawyer@startuploans.co.uk

More information on Start Up Loans from its website at www.startuploans.co.uk