Avanti makeover as sales hit record

A Black Country kitchen, bedroom and bathroom retailer has given one of its longest-established outlets a complete makeover to celebrate the showroom’s 20th birthday.

Lye-headquartered Avanti, which is on course to hit £10 million sales in 2017, has invested heavily in refurbishing its iconic property in Brierley Hill, creating a state-of-the-art showroom that will become a blueprint for future renovations.

The company, which achieved record turnover of £1.4m in January, will unveil the new design as part of an open weekend on March 3 and 4 where it will be offering a number of special promotions.

The revamped showroom has been designed to deliver a brand new customer experience, with 30 kitchen, bedroom and bathroom displays and some of the first ‘lifestyle studios’ to be installed in the region.

Lee Capewell, managing director of Avanti, explained: “We are continually listening to what our clients are telling us and they’ve asked for new ways of showcasing our ranges and ‘on trend’ designs that are going to be big in 2017.

“We’ve listened to them and our Level Street showroom is the first in a number of major refurbishments that will create an entirely new retail experience and one we hope will get people coming back time and time again.”

He continued: “Over 30 different displays will provide inspiration and there are a number of seated areas for customers to relax, browse at their leisure and make those important decisions – ably assisted by our experienced team of design professionals.”

Avanti has created a ‘lifestyle home entertainment studio’, where it has designed furniture set-ups for modern ‘media centric style’ living space, incorporating storage areas for satellite boxes and surround sound systems.

It builds on recent investment in taking the virtual reality experience to another level, with designers at the firm providing CAD visualisations of new room designs that are so lifelike it is difficult to spot the difference from the finished fitted furniture.

This is tapping into the desire for more unique looks inspired by the raft of TV ‘makeover’ programmes currently on the television screen.

The new showroom, which has taken six months to refurbish, will also house the company’s full range of bedroom furniture made in the heart of the Black Country, as well as leading bands such as Aquadart, Bosch, Methven, Rangemaster and Vitra.

Paul Goddard, head bathroom designer, said: “We are really excited about opening our doors and letting customers – both old and new – experience a 21st century showroom that will inspire and challenge in equal measure.

“The big ‘on trends’ for 2017 are high gloss, matt, handleless, minimalist kitchens with a ‘less is more’ approach to design and, for bedrooms, the distressed wood effect – something we’re looking to tap into with the launch of our own ‘Bordalino Oak’ range.”

Avanti, which has set its sights on becoming the West Midlands’ leading retailer of kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms, is currently refurbishing its Aldridge Road showroom in Streetly with view to a summer launch.

Avanti, which has its had office and factory at Hayes Lane, was founded in 1981 and has recently been recruiting more experienced fitting teams as it continues to grow. It also has showrooms at its head office and in Kidderminster, Walsall and Wolverhampton.