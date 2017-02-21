Travelstar expands after Santander funding

Walsall-based Travelstar European, a leading coach hire company in the region, has moved across town to larger premises in Portland Street to help cater for strong demand.

The firm was supported with a funding package from Santander Corporate & Commercial.

Established in 2005 with three vehicles, Travelstar European now operates 12 coaches and has more than 30 employees.

The firm has become an established operator in the UK and the European coach touring market and is also a National Express Partner Operator, claiming the No1 Operator of the Year Award in 2015.

Having outgrown its previous home of 12 years in Marlow Street, the coach company has made a total £1 million investment into the new property.

The site was officially opened at an event attended by Walsall Mayor Councillor Kath Phillips; Councillor Mohammed Arif; Mike Bird, leader of the Conservative Party for Walsall; and company directors Asif Mohammed and Asan Fazal. Thomas Addyman and Dalia Ahmed from Santander also took part.

The business has been fully supported by Santander Corporate & Commercial since 2011, utilising the Santander Breakthrough programme to support the growth of the business throughout the years.

The bank has supplied a comprehensive suite of services, including a commercial mortgage.

Asif Mohammed, managing director at Travelstar European, said: “Travelstar has started the New Year in great shape and we have big ambitions for the future. I would like to thank Santander Corporate & Commercial for its continuing support as well as partner operators from Volvo, Moseley PCV, ATS Euromaster, Michelin, Hoverland, and National Express, all of which have played a key part in our growth and success.”

Dalia Ahmed, relationship director at Santander Corporate & Commercial, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to support the management team at Travelstar European over the past five years and help the firm expand. Santander Corporate & Commercial aims to help business owners prosper through a suite of services, providing tailored support at every stage of their development.” Travelstar European have developed strong relationships with many leading names in the market, and has clear aspirations to become even more successful – not just in the Midlands but throughout the UK.”