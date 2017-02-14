Signature success for Black Country duo

A brace of Black Country businessmen were among the big winners at the latest Signature Awards.

The event, celebrating excellence in finance, law, banking, property and business, took place at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in front a packed house on Friday.

Among the winners was Ali Allibhai, director and dealer principal at Darlaston car dealership Autobase Citroen, who took the Excellence in Business award.

The award for Excellence in Professions for Owner Practice went to lawyer Ian Henery, who’s Willenhall-based Ian Henery Solicitors is the largest high street firm in the UK serving the Chinese community. Ian showed his local pride by collecting his award while brandishing a Black Country flag.

Event organiser Ninder Johal of Nachural – past president of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce and a Black Country LEP board member – spoke about the positive growth of the UK over the last 12 months but warned about the slowing down of the global economy and in particular the uncertainty around Brexit, the EU and protectionism in world trade. He also emphasized the need to concentrate on the importance of education and how this will impinge on the ability of the UK to remain competitive in the global marketplace.

Keynote speaker at the awards was Paul Thandi, chief executive of the NEC group, who told the audience: “People are at the centre of every successful business.”

He spoke passionately about the region and pointed to the potential of HS2, the rejuvenation of the city centre, the revamping of New Street Station, the spectacular Grand Central and the rapid rate of inward investment, illustrated by the relocation of HSBC into Birmingham. He also spoke of a balanced economy and the role of the NEC group in driving economic growth in the region with its various events attracting the very best to come to the city.

The event, hosted by BBC’s Tommy Sandhu, attracted 460 guests and raised £2,500 for charity Lovebrum.