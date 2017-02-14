Promotions as Talbots boosts family team

Talbots has strengthened its thriving family law department by announcing the promotion of four senior family lawyers.

The law firm, which employs 200 people across seven offices in the Black Country and Worcestershire, has promoted James Wright to director and the trio of Anna Tomlinson, Martina Dutton and Katie Wager to Associates, as it looks to support more local people with expert advice and client care during difficult times in their lives.

The experienced family law team of 17 solicitors look after the interests of over 2000 clients and families every year with issues of divorce, financial arrangements, child care matters, pre and post nuptial agreements, domestic abuse, mediation and cohabitation contracts.

“These promotions cement our position as having the largest and strongest family law department in the Black Country,” explained Louise Jones, head of family law at Talbots.

“James, Anna, Martina and Katie are excellent lawyers and their promotions are thoroughly deserved. They combine technical ability with a real passion for client care.”

She continued: “Clients want to know they can trust us and that we have the expertise and skills to solve problems and protect their interests as best we can…one example is the fact we have five Law Society Children’s Panel solicitors in our Team.

“These promotions and the growth of our family law team give us greater scope to help even more people in 2017.”

Talbots has family law experts across all of its offices in Codsall, Dudley, Halesowen, Kidderminster, Stourbridge, Stourport and Wolverhampton and holds the Law Society Children Law, Resolution Mediation and Resolution Collaborative Family Lawyer accreditations. The firm, which celebrated 25 years in 2016, has been introducing a number of innovations to the way advice is delivered, with free divorce surgeries, weekend opening hours and the development of a bespoke fixed fee service so that clients have a clear understanding of the fees they will be charged for the services they receive.

James Wright concluded: “This is an exciting time to become a Director at Talbots and I’m looking forward to working with Louise and the management team to explore how we can develop the family law department even further.”

Talbots has ambitious expansion plans in 2017 targeting 20 per cent growth over the next twelve months, an objective that will see it break £12m in fees for the first time in its history.