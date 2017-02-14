GSH Group returns to the UK after two years

A global facilities management group, born as a family engineering firm in Staffordshire more than a century ago, has announced its comeback to the UK after a two-year absence.

GSH Group has grown into a worldwide business with its base in the USA, serving the facilities management needs of commercial buildings, data centers and critical environments, government facilities, airports and transportation centers, prisons, educational institutions, retail and financial institutions.

But its roots are firmly in the UK. The company was founded in 1895 by George Scarr-Hall, the grandfather of the current major shareholder, Ian Scarr-Hall, and began as a small engineering business based in Stoke-on-Trent.

GSH became known throughout the country for its high-quality facilities maintenance services, and expanded to countries across Europe. It established itself in the USA in 1996 and in India in 2012. GSH sold the European division in early 2015 and transferred its headquarters to the USA.

The company has continued to grow and now employs more than 3,500 people around the world.

Mark Thomas, GSH Group’s CEO, said: “The GSH divisions are performing very well, we have invested substantially in people and technology and are now well equipped and focused with strategy and investment to relaunch the business back in our home market”.

GSH is currently recruiting regional managers across the UK. Successful candidates will form part of the EMEA Division and expected to support the continued growth pattern that has been established over the last two years.

GSH is also planning on expanding across the Asia-Pacific region and the Americas this year.

GSH has transformed from a small engineering company in to a global integrated facilities management company offering a multitude of workplace services including technical operations, property management services, sustainability and energy services, environmental, health and safety services, supply chain management services, soft services, access and security, project management and consultancy services to clients across the globe.

Mark Thomas added: “2017 is an exciting year for us, we have worked intelligently to create client FM solutions which set us apart from our competitors. Our focus is now on implementing these across UK and Europe.”

GSH will be holding events throughout the UK over the next few months. Those interested in attending can find out more at info@gshgroup.com.

For further information regarding GSH go to www.gshgroup.com.