Bilash cooks up £100k investment

One of the West Midlands’ leading Asian restaurants has undergone the largest refurbishment in its history, aiming to cement its place as a top dining destination.

Bilash – started in 1982 by popular chef Sitab Khan – has invested more than £100,000 into creating a new-look for the Wolverhampton restaurant, which is popular with local business leaders, footballers and musicians visiting the city.

Stylish, minimalistic interiors, the addition of booths and state-of-the-art kitchen equipment are all part of the makeover and have been followed with the launch of a brand-new menu.

Inspired by the traditional cuisine of Bangladesh, diners will now be able to sample signature dishes of Goan Tiger Prawn Masala, Laziz Posliyan and Mughi Diya Donia, as well as some of the trademark meals it has become renown for.

A new wine selection has also been developed in partnership with Majestic Wines, with a special focus paid on sourcing unique varieties that complement the food on offer.

“We made the decision to take ‘curry’ to the next level about 25 years ago, creating a unique dining experience with the freshest ingredients, the best service and a contemporary take on traditional Bengali cooking,” explained Mohammed Khan, who now runs the business with his father.

“The latest refurbishment is the biggest in our history and reinforces our determination to remain one of the premier dining venues in the West Midlands.

“We listened to what our customer’s wanted and reflected that in more cosy seating, contemporary design styles and an open plan view into the kitchen…so they can see where the real action takes place.”

He continued: “A lot of time has also been spent developing a number of new signature dishes…all are prepared using the finest ingredients by experienced chefs who have a flair for delivering unforgettable food.”

Bilash, which was Michelin rated for the sixth consecutive year, now seats 50 diners downstairs and a further 30 upstairs, which can be used for private dining or corporate functions.

The latter is a growing market for the family-owned restaurant with local businesses keen to impress customers and suppliers with a visit…some even travelling from Birmingham, Coventry and Shrewsbury.

“We are very proud of Wolverhampton and do everything we can to increase the profile of the city. This includes forging strong partnerships with Dunstall Racecourse and the Grand Theatre, offering special packages for people attending both venues,” explained Mohammed.

“I’m not ruling out further ventures either as we recognise the importance of working together with other businesses to boost the local economy.”

In addition to its Michelin rating, Bilash is also featured in the AA, Waitrose and Haden’s Good Food Guides.