ERA combines sites at new i54 home

Construction has started at a development which will see security hardware and electronics business ERA, a division of Tyman, bring its existing facilities together at a new manufacturing, research and development and distribution facility near Wolverhampton.

The 135,625 sq ft unit at the i54 business park will see ERA bring its three existing sites at Coventry, Willenhall and Wolverhampton, under one roof.

The major development will provide a high bay, single-sided loaded manufacturing and distribution facility with 25,000 sq ft of office space.

It has been funded by Aberdeen Asset Management with land purchased from Staffordshire County Council.

ERA will join other occupiers at i54 such as Moog, Eurofins, ISP and Jaguar Land Rover which last year announced it would be doubling the size of its national engine manufacturing centre at the business park.

ERA’s chief executive Darren Waters said: “i54 is an outstanding business location with excellent transport links. It’s a great fit with our long term business strategy and will help to differentiate our brand, both as a supplier and leading employer.”

Dan Gallagher, joint managing director at Stoford, said: “ERA’s decision to move its operations to i54 is a significant milestone for the business park, marking the completion of phase one.

“The park has brought considerable investment to the area and has led to the creation of a great number of jobs. Located within an Enterprise Zone and with direct access to the M54, it is a key strategic site with a number of major occupiers manufacturing and transporting goods across the country. We’re positive ERA will feel right at home.”

Staffordshire County Council’s economy leader, Councillor Mark Winnington, said: “i54 South Staffordshire is now renowned for leading global business and innovation.

“ERA has a proud industrial heritage and is now a leading player in home security products.

“The move to its new HQ will allow the company to continue to expand and innovate in modern, purpose-built facilities.

“We now look forward to Stoford, which is delivering other job boosting schemes in Staffordshire, starting the development very soon.

“ERA’s addition to i54 South Staffordshire is another significant milestone in the site’s development, bringing more investment and jobs to our area.”

ERA is at the cornerstone of the UK’s hardware sector and continues to drive the innovation that underpins home security.

It has more than 175 years of manufacturing, design and innovation in doors and has been firmly at the heart of ensuring the security of Britain’s homes against burglary since 1838.

Today it offers everything from window and door security products to the very latest in smart home alarm solutions.

ERA, which each year chooses a nominated charity, currently has its head office at Straight Road, Short Heath.