Chamberlin & Hill opens new Walsall site

Castings firm Chamberlin & Hill has opened a new site in Walsall to house the casting firm’s new state-of-the-art machines.

The opening of the facility at Unit 1, Bloxwich Lane Estate, comes after the firm agreed a 10-year lease with commercial property and investment company London and Cambridge Properties, which owns and manages the estate.

The 21,245 sq ft unit will manufacture turbo-charger bearing housings that are produced by Chamberlin & Hill’s Walsall foundry.

The housings are installed in vehicles to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and make engines more energy efficient.

The £1.6 million investment will also result in 33 local jobs, said chief executive Kevin Nolan.

He said Chamberlin has won major multi-million pound contracts to supply fully machined turbo charger bearing housings and this expansion is part of a new phase of expansion to exploit the company’s position as the only fully integrated supplier of grey iron bearing housings in Europe.

“We are delighted to be launching our new machining facilities from this new site on Bloxwich Lane Estate,” he said.

“These new facilities support our work at our Walsall foundry, which is a leading producer of bearing housings for the automotive industry.

“Our new machining capability will help to drive a new phase of growth and we expect to be increasing our investment in the site further as production builds.”

Welcoming Chamberlin & Hill to the estate, Andrew Preston, industrial portfolio manager of LCP, said: “Chamberlin & Hill is a very well-established business whose name is internationally known and we are pleased that it selected an LCP unit when it sought to expand the business further.”

The Bloxwich Lane Estate comprises seven units, totalling 143,000sq ft of industrial space.

Tenants include Mark Andrew Used Cars and the Polish Bakery Mazowsze.