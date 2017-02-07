Briggs team raises £93,000 for trust

A Cannock firm has reinforced its commitment to charity fundraising after its workforce pulled out all the stops to raise almost £93,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Throughout 2016 employees at Briggs Equipment raised money by staging cycle rides, marathons and bake sales, and when contributions from the business and its US parent company were added, the final total soared to £92,773.

Briggs Equipment's managing director Peter Jones said: "Here at Briggs we are committed to supporting charities and communities in need. Last year our employees nominated Teenage Cancer Trust as our charity for 2016 and they've spent the last 12 months making sure we honour our £20,000 pledge to this deserving charity."

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to improving the quality of life and chances of survival of young people with cancer aged 13 to 24. The charity has set an ambitious goal to reach every young person with cancer in the UK by 2020 and needs to raise more than £80million to ensure they will have access to the specialist support they need.

Commenting on the donation, Emily Henderson, Teenage Cancer Trust's regional fundraiser for the West Midlands, said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the final total raised by Briggs Equipment, which is testament to the team's hard work and dedication. We rely entirely on donations to fund our work, and right now, for every young person with cancer we can help, there is another we can't. This donation will help us move towards our goal of ensuring that no young person has to face cancer alone."

Briggs Equipment's charity partner for 2017 is Newlife Charity for Disabled Children. The Cannock-based organisation supplies equipment to help disabled and terminally ill children to walk, communicate, sleep safely at night, live with less pain, go to school and interact with friends.

During the past five years Briggs has donated £300,000 to worthy causes, including Parkinson's UK, MacMillan Cancer Support and Midlands Air Ambulance. The company is also a proud patron of The Prince's Trust.