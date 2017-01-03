New journey for logistics IT firms

A multi-national firm specialising in logistics and traffic planning has strengthened its presence in the UK market with the takeover of an innovative Black Country software business.

PTV Group paid an undisclosed sum for Distribution Planning Software International (DPS), in Halesowen.

Both PTV Group and DPS supply software to the transport logistics market and plan to expand further the international market coverage of their products. The range of software solutions will grow for both companies, and both will profit as a result, according to Vincent Kobeson, CEO of PTV Group, which is based in Karlsruhe, Germany.

“The integration of DPS, with all its employees, products and offices, into our group of companies has come at exactly the right time. It enables us to further extend the geographical coverage for our logistics software business in the UK, Sweden and South Africa, gaining new planning and optimisation products at the same time,” he said.

The DPS Route Optimiser product enhances the existing PTV product range by adding trip optimisation to its cloud solutions. Logistics companies now have easier access to powerful technology in today’s connected environments, Mr Kobeson added.

“Both companies own international sales units, which are mutually complementary. PTV has had its own office in Birmingham since 2013 and has set itself the objective of further growth, not only in the traffic sector, but also in transport logistics.”

DPS is based in Birmingham and has additional offices in Sweden and South Africa. In future, these offices will market the range of solutions offered by both companies under the PTV Group flag.

Mr Kobesen added: “This takeover allows us to continue to strengthen our market position, especially in the UK, and double our existing revenue in this region. DPS is now 100% owned by the PTV Group. All staff have been retained. We even plan to take on additional personnel.”

DPS also has offices in Sweden and South Africa. Founder Paul Palmer said: “DPS benefits from an extended reach and immediate access to a global market presence for its products. I am excited to be part of the PTV/DPS journey in my new role in the expanded business.”

PTV Group has 700 employees based supplying software for traffic and transport logistics worldwide from their headquarters in Karlsruhe, Germany. The company has an annual turnover of more than 100 million euros. Its headquarters has been in Karlsruhe – a centre of innovation and development – since the company was founded in 1979.

Birmingham law firm Emms Gilmore Liberson and business advisers Deloitte acted on behalf of PTV Group.

Stephen Gilmore, who led the Emms Gilmore Liberson team, said that they had been given a very tight timetable to complete the transaction. The team comprising corporate associates Jon Start and Ruth Murday, together with employment and property specialists Elaine Howard and Aaron Chandler respectively, provided an excellent service to PTV, for whom it was a first foray into the UK acquisitions market.