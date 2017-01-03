JJX Logistics supports charity's elf day

A Black Country logistics firm has shown its backing for the Alzheimer’s Society with a big donation to mark Elf Day.

Lee Allen, service manager for the society, dressed as an elf for the national fundraiser Elf Day in December.

He was charged with getting as many ‘elfie selfies’ on the day and helped to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s Society. His last stop for the day was at JJX Logistics on Pensnett Trading Estate where he collected £3,000 which been donated by the transport firm.

Every year the Alzheimer’s Society encourages its supporters to hold a festive fundraiser on Elf Day to support people living with dementia. This year the charity had more than 30 companies getting involved across the Black Country, all donning green and red for Elf Day.

The money raised by the event will be used to support the 15,000 people living with dementia in the Black Country. John Donovan from JJX Logistics has been a major supporter of Alzheimer’s Society and helped raise £3,000 to donate to Lee Allen on the day.

Lee Allen said: “We are so grateful for the continued support of JJX Logistics. The money raised will help us provide care and support to people living with dementia and fund research for a cure for tomorrow. From all of us at Alzheimer’s Society, thank you.”