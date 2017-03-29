Qatari investors eye the West Midlands

Birmingham, the Black Country and the wider West Midlands are poised to win a chunk of the £5 billion of investment set to come from Qatar in the next three years, the Secretary of State for International Trade Dr Liam Fox says.

Speaking at the second day of the Qatar-UK Business and Investment Forum, held at Birmingham's International Convention Centre yesterday following a first day in London, he said that he had a personal passion to bring investment to the region.

The Department for International Trade event showcased the UK’s world leading sectors and enabled the Qatari government to promote export opportunities for UK businesses in Qatar.

It was also intended to demonstrate the Government’s Plan for Britain to help win trade beyond Europe following Brexit and make Britain a leading advocate for free trade across the world.

Dr Fox said the forum had put the international focus right on the West Midlands.

"The Government is very keen to to encourage investment outside London and the South East.

"Both the visit of Birmingham civic leadership and my own two trips to Doha have very much focused on giving the message that we want to get investment in sectors and regions outside London," he explained.

Dr Fox said the forum was key to winning new direct investment in Birmingham and the wider region.

"We need to ensure prosperity flows out from the centre of Birmingham to the rest of the region.

"The Qatar government plans to spend £5bn over the next three years and it is going to be a major boost."