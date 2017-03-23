Kidderminster's Franchise Brands swoops in £28m takeover

Kidderminster-based Franchise Brands has swooped in a major £28 million takeover just months after floating on the AIM stock market.

It comes as the company announced its maiden results for 2016, showing revenue up 11% to £4.87 million and underlying pre-tax profit of £1.24m, also up 11%.

The company floated on the AIM smaller stocks market in August, raising £2.9m, and bought up dog sitting service Barking Mad for £900,000 in October.

Today it announced the proposed £28m takeover of drain clearance and maintenance business Metro Rod, which has 40 franchisees.

Metro Rod reported pre-tax profit of £3.2m in the 12 months to the end of April last year.

The takeover, which constitutes a reverse takeover, will be funded through an intended £20m share placing and new bank facilities of up to £17m. Around £12 million of the shares will be bought by board members and their associates, with founding partners Nigel Wray and Stephen Hemsley each subscribing £5m.

Meanwhile, Franchise Brands said its total number of UK franchisees across all brands increased from 364 to 389 in 2016, with 69 sold.

Trading is in line with management expectations so far in 2017, which the company promises will be 'a year of further transformation and growth'.

Executive chairman Stephen Hemsley said: "2016 has been a successful and eventful year with the group's IPO putting the company in a position to make selective, complementary acquisitions of franchise businesses that could benefit from our central services, including marketing expertise and franchising experience.

"Our first acquisition of Barking Mad, the leading franchise provider of professionally-organised dog sitting services in the UK, is already starting to benefit from our shared support services and our Ovenclean and ChipsAway businesses have performed well. As a result, we are pleased to be able to recommend a maiden dividend in recognition of our confidence in the business model.

"We have announced separately today the proposed acquisition of Metro Rod, a leading provider of drain clearance and maintenance services, which represents a transformational step in implementing the Group's buy and build strategy and an attractive opportunity to enter the B2B franchising market at a size, scale and price that we believe will be significantly earnings enhancing.

"These acquisitions, our strengthened management team and board and the entrepreneurial skill of our franchisees mean we are in a strong position to further develop this great business and we look forward to 2017 which promises to be a further year of further transformation and growth."