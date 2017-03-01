Support services drives Carillion growth

Construction and support services group Carillion saw a fall in profits despite a 14 per cent rise in revenue for 2016.

The growth in revenue to £5.21 billion for the group, which has its headquarters in Wolverhampton, was driven by support services.

Pre-tax profits were down five per cent from £155.1 million in 2015 to £146.7m.

Support services, which includes facilities management, road maintenance and consultancy services, contributed more than two-thirds of total operating profit and more than offset expected reductions in profit from public private partnership projects and Middle East construction services.

Carillion won £4.8bn on new and probable orders last year compared to £3.7bn in 2015 and has a high-quality order book worth £16bn and a strong pipeline of contract opportunities worth £41.6bn.

Carillion chairman Philip Green said: "In 2016, Carillion's performance was led by revenue growth and an increased margin in support services, together with good cash flow. Given the size and quality of our order book and pipeline of contract opportunities, our customer-focused culture and integrated business model, we have a good platform from which to develop the business in 2017.

"We will accelerate the rebalancing of our business into markets and sectors where we can win high-quality contracts and achieve our targets for margin and cash flows, while actively managing the positions we have in challenging markets. We will also begin reducing average net borrowing by stepping up our ongoing cost reduction programmes and our focus on managing working capital."

Carillion employs around 48,500 people and operates across the UK, in the Middle East and Canada.