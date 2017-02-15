JLR profits down despite sales growth

Jaguar Land Rover saw a big fall in its pre-tax profit figure for the last three months of 2016 despite rising sales for its luxury cars.

It was down from £499 million in the last quarter of 2015 to £255m as it suffered from unfavourable foreign exchange rates.

JLR, the UK’s largest car manufacturer which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 to the north of Wolverhampton, reported a 13 per cent increase in revenue to £6.5 billion and sales up 8.5 per cent to a quarter record of 149,288 vehicles, led by strong demand for Jaguar F-PACE, Jaguar XF and Land Rover Discovery Sport

Sales in China were up 38.4 per cent, North America 19.8 percent and Europe seven per cent.

Jaguar sold 45,364 vehicles, up 90.3 per cent, and Land Rover 103,924 vehicles, down 8.7 per cent.

Strong sales of the Discovery Sport were more than offset by the run-out of the outgoing Discovery, ahead of the start of sales of the all-new Discovery later in the fourth quarter.

Dr Ralf Speth, JLR’s chief executive, said: “Continuing expansion and innovation in our compelling product range have driven up global revenues and retail unit sales, led by the Jaguar F-PACE, Jaguar XF, and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

“Models such as the all-new Discovery mark the latest step in our investment programme, which will underpin long-term profitable, sustainable growth.”

Profits were also hit by higher marketing expense and depreciation

Pre-tax profit for the for the first nine months of the 2016-2017 financial year was £934 million, down slightly from the £980m in the nine months of the previous year.