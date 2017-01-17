New agency director appointed to lead Star Public Relations

A new director has been appointed to lead Star Public Relations, the West Midlands agency launched by the Midland News Association.

Sundeep Sehijpal joins Star Public Relations with 14 years of media experience, including over 10 years as a PR consultant, most recently at Birmingham-based WAA Chosen.

Prior to his career in PR, Sundeep was a reporter at the Worcester News.

Based in Telford, with an office in Wolverhampton, Star Public Relations, will be working with businesses and organisations that operate in a variety of sectors at national, regional and local levels.

The agency will offer a wide range of services, including media relations, social media, event organisation and management, launches and openings, as well as crisis communications, public consultation and internal communications.

Sundeep said: “I am really thrilled to be leading Star Public Relations. My aim is to grow the agency and establish it as a high quality, reputable agency, which delivers a first-class PR service for clients.

“To achieve this, I will be drawing upon my experience of promoting leading national B2B and consumer brands.”

MNA marketing and communications director, Chris Leggett said: “Star Public Relations will complement our popular print and digital offerings. I am sure Sundeep will rise to the challenge of relaunching the agency.

“Local businesses trust the MNA brands to provide high quality news and advertising services. Star Public Relations will add to our portfolio by providing impactful public relations.”