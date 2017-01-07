Homeware retailer The Range opening shop in Cannock creating 80 jobs

Retail giant The Range will open a shop in Cannock later this year, creating 80 jobs.

The homeware and furniture brand is re-fitting the former trouble-hit Brian James shop on Walsall Road in Bridgtown.

It will feature its own cafe and is set to open on Good Friday April 14. The announcement has been described as a welcome boost for the town.

A spokesperson for The Range said: “We can confirm that the new store will be located at the site on the Walsall Road.

“The new store will create around 80 full and part-time jobs for the local area.

“We have selected Cannock as a new location as we think it is a great opportunity to offer the local community a new store that provides customers with product selection across multiple departments.

“The job creation that comes with the new store should also be a fantastic boost to the local area.

“The store will also have a family cafe.”

Cannock Chase District councillor John Kraujalis said: “It is very good news.

"Credit should go to the council for creating this situation where businesses are wanting to come to the town. The retail park is a case in point.

“We have the railway, the Toll, the motorway at Junction 11, it is all good for the area.”

The site of the new shop on Walsall Road is the former home of Brian James Furniture Collections.

The company was founded in 1975 and operated from premises in Bridgtown employing 19 staff for more than three decades.

The firm hit cash-flow difficulties in 2009 and by February 2011 was unable to pay all of its debts.

After it collapsed the premises was bought by Smethwick-based furniture firm NCF, which relaunched as Brian James Furnishings in October 2011.

In 2013 the firm’s director was banned from running a business for five years after the company racked up losses of more than £2.6 million.

The Range first opened in 1989 in Plymouth and is one of the fastest growing retailers in the country.

It now has more than 130 shops across the country, including one at the Greyfriars Business Park in Stafford, which opened last March creating 80 jobs.

There is also a store at the Merry Hill shopping centre in Brierley Hill.

Stores stock more than 65,000 products including, homeware, furniture, DIY and art supplies.