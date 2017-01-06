Owner of Wolves sponsor The Money Shop ponders sale of business

The owner of the main sponsor of Wolverhampton Wanderers is mulling a possible sale of the business.

Dollar Financial UK owns payday lender The Money Shop and says it has received a bid approach from an unnamed suitor.

Wolves came under fire when the loan company was revealed as the club's main sponsor in April last year.

The club launched a range of new initiatives after thousands signed a petition against the deal and politicians wrote to the club in protest.

Dollar Financial also operates online lenders Payday Loans and Payday Express, as well as the pawnbroking firm Suttons & Robertsons.

It is thought the company has been put up for sale by its American owner, DFC Group, following a difficult few years for the short-term lending industry following a Government clampdown.

Loan charges were capped by the Financial Conduct Authority, FCA, in January 2015.

Since then the number of Money Shop branches has fallen by more than half from more than 500.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Dollar is aware of current media speculation regarding sale of the business.

“An approach has been made and will be assessed in the normal manner. In the meantime, such discussions are a commonplace of business and for the moment remain confidential between the parties involved.”

Just over a year ago Dollar agreed to repay more than £15.4 million to customers after the financial watchdog highlighted a string of failures in its practices.

The FCA said 147,000 customers might have suffered detriment as a result of the lender’s affordability checks, debt collection practices and systems errors.

Dollar lent cash to many customers who could not afford the repayments, the FCA added.

It refunded 65,000 customers, reduced the loan balance of 67,000 others and offered both a refund and loan reduction to a further 15,000.