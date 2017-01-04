Carillion lands £160m Dubai deal

Construction services company Carillion's Middle Eastern arm has landed a £160 million contract for a major project in Dubai.

Al Futtaim Carillion (AFC), Wolverhampton-based Carillion's joint venture to deliver work in the region, will build the real estate development between the current Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre and Emirates Towers in the heart of the city's Central Business District.

Called One Central, it comprises two office buildings which will be eight and 12 storeys-high, in a built-up area of 182,500 sq m.

Carillion chief executive Richard Howson said: "We are delighted to have been selected for Phase 1A6, the third phase of the One Central development, where we continue to see good opportunities coming to market for which our capabilities and reputation for delivering to high standards of quality, safety and reliability are important to customers.

"We look forward to continuing our close relationship with Dubai World Trade Centre to deliver this important development."

The contract will begin this month and is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2018.

AFC has already completed an earlier Phase 1A2 of the development, and is currently building Phase 1A5, which was awarded in October 2015. The latest award takes the overall value of AFC's contracts for the One Central development to £400 million.