Andy Hill blog: How to make the most of digital marketing in 2017

As businesses begin implementing their plans for 2017, making the most from digital marketing will be high up on many to-do lists, writes Andy Hill, MD of MNA Digital.

Using web channels to promote your business remains a challenge for small and medium sized businesses.

A lot of organisations have a website and even a social media presence on Twitter and Facebook, but using them for meaningful business growth can be a challenge.

For those of us working in the digital sector in our region, a recent survey made for fascinating reading.

The UK Business Digital Index, produced by Lloyds Bank with Accenture, benchmarked the digital maturity of businesses across the UK.

It found that 48% of small businesses in the West Midlands had no basic digital skills, 10% higher than the UK average.

Only 41% of those in our region surveyed said they had created social media communities, four per cent lower than the UK average.

The study also showed that 48% had no website, 67% invested nothing in digital skills and 68% still need to invest in cyber security. All of these ratings were at the same level or were slightly worse than the UK averages.

For many, this will confirm how far we lag behind in establishing a business landscape where our region’s SMEs use digital skilfully.

But I believe this indicates the opportunity ahead of us as we transform the way our region, renowned for its industrial heritage, asserts its position as a leading digital force.

We can make small but impactful changes to the way businesses think about their online presence, giving them the tools for growth.

If a business is prepared to invest the time in learning how they can make the most from digital, the opportunities are there in front of them.

There is no doubt that traditional media, such as print editorial coverage or advertising, will continue to play a key role for business looking to market their services. With the range of services now available to businesses, digital can also play a greater role in each organisation’s marketing mix.

Like any journey, taking the first step on improving a company’s digital marketing can be the hardest, particularly given the options available. If those of us in the region’s digital industry can support every business to make a start, we will all benefit from their success.